Today, we have for you the latest video from MED, Blu and Madlib for the track “Get Money,” which ...On December 13, 2016 / By URB Staff
Fatt Father dropped his Veterans Day album on Veterans Day. The album was entirely produced by Grammy-nominated producer D.R.U.G.S. ...On December 1, 2016 / By URB Staff
Check out the official music video to Blu & Union Analogtronics’s song “Whatever” which is taken from their recently ...On November 24, 2016 / By URB Staff
Mr. Stee (aka Stefan Raupach) is a Vancouver-based producer who incorporates live guitar into jazzy, meditative canvases. Coming on the heels of his 2015 EP All Nighter, Stee ...On December 23, 2016 / By Brett Uddenberg
Pro Era member Aaron Rose ((fka A La $ole) is the latest to make noise as he preps for his EP release entitled Elixir this Friday, via Coalmine ...On December 12, 2016 / By URB Staff
Blessed by Jay Electronica, UK DJ and producer DJ Insight has relesed his new album Dimension_2 today. Described by the musician as, “theme music for mind states,” the ...On December 6, 2016 / By URB Staff
Rapper/singer/activist, Hazel Rose, continues to release new music in preparation for her upcoming project which will be released early 2017. In light of recent political events, Hazel Rose ...On November 17, 2016 / By URB Staff
Need we say more? With four and a half months left, LA-based Goldenvoice has announced their annual lineup for ...On January 3, 2017 / By URB Staff
Written by Claude “Paradise” Gray and Giuseppe “u.net” Pipitone, No Half Steppin’ is a 212 page book featuring 175 ...On November 15, 2016 / By URB Staff
Resident Advisor goes to Art Basel. ...On October 14, 2016 / By URB Staff
Photo by Jacob Blickenstaff Sharon Jones and The Dap-Kings are preparing to re-release a green-colored LP pressing of the ...On October 14, 2016 / By URB Staff
