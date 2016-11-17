Gueringer the 13th – My First

Michigan rapper Gueringer The 13th will be releasing his Clifford album tomorrow Friday, November 18th. Born in Detroit, Gueringer The 13th moved to Pontiac, MI where he began his rap career at an early age. After spending some time in Houston, he returned to Michigan where he released his biggest track to date for the song “Girls Like To Party” featuring Columbia Records signee Dej Loaf.

Clifford is the culmination of Gueringer The 13th’s life to date. The album takes us on a journey from childhood and leads us through his personal, family and financial struggles. The album takes you through his highs and lows which include self doubt, the declining health of his parents and all of the things that helped shape him into the person he is today.

One day ahead of the album release, check out the full album stream to Clifford as well as the official music video for the song “My First.” The video was directed by Richard Taylor and the song was produced by Lord Fubu. Clifford also features production from Soulection’s Sango, Tdeezy, Loud Lord, and others.