The Pendleton’s – Purple Moon (Video) + LA Show Announcement

Tomorrow Friday, Nov 18th marks the official release date for The Pendleton’s latest 7” EP entitled Gotta Get Out. The 7” features several brand new songs from the duo comprised of E Da Boss and Trailer Limon and the title track “Gotta Get Out” features vocal guest appearances from Jimetta Rose and I, CED.

Today, check out the official music video for the song “Purple Moon” which is taken off the new EP. The instrumental burner gets the visual treatment by Paul Stevenson of Visual Hybrid and the video was shot in Bristol, UK.

For those in Los Angeles, The Pendletons will celebrate their new EP with a live performance at Modern Funk Fest which will take place on Dec 3rd at El Cid. Other performances and DJ sets will be provided by fellow funk ambassadors XL Middleton, Diamond Ortiz, Zackey Force Funk and others.