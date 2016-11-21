PremRock & Fresh Kils – Play On, Band (Live Performance)

PremRock & Fresh Kils recently released their collaborative album Leave in Tact via UrbNet Records (buy). The album was entirely produced by the Canadian producer Fresh Kils with raps provided by NYC’s own PremRock. The album also features guest appearances from Homeboy Sandman, C Rayz Walz, El Da Sensei and others.

Today, check out the live performance video for the song “Play On, Band.” The original version is featured on Leave in Tact and this performance video features Tom Organ on keys and Damian Dobrowolski on bass.

For those in Europe, PremRock & Fresh Kils, are currently on an almost two month tour promoting their album. Dates are below.

EU Tour Dates:

11/22 Berlin, DE. BadeHaus Szimpla

11/26 Augsburg, DE. City Club

11/29 Amsterdam, NL. Live on the Low- The Winston

12/1 Rotterdam, NL. The Grounds

12/2 Eindoven, NL. WinkelCentrum Woensel

12/3 Amsterdam, NL. Da Rawe Skul