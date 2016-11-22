The Evolution of Gueringer the 13th (Interview)

On November 18th, Gueringer the 13th dropped his most personal album to date called Clifford. After many projects already under his belt, the young emcee finally opens up on his life with Clifford. Through each track, he touches on his journey and its influences on him as a man today. Amidst the obstacles he has faced through his upbringing, here’s a guy who shines outwardly with optimism. He’s nowhere close to being done and today, you can learn a little bit more about Gueringer the 13th.

Gueringer the 13th’s Clifford is out now and available for purchase. Full album stream available at end of the interview.