Check out the official music video to Blu & Union Analogtronics’s song “Whatever” which is taken from their recently released album Cheetah In The City. The music video was directed by Francis Cutter.

Blu & Union Analogtronics’s Cheetah In The City was produced entirely by Parisian production duo Union Analogtronics. The album features guest appearances from Dam-Funk, Frank N Dank, Phat Kat, and others.