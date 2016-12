Fatt Father dropped his Veterans Day album on Veterans Day. The album was entirely produced by Grammy-nominated producer D.R.U.G.S. BEATS with some notable features such as Royce Da 5’9 and his Fat Killahz crew. We also had an exclusive interview with him which you can read here.

Today, watch his music video for “Mama’s Words” which was directed by Mario “Khalif” Butterfield.