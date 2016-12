Blessed by Jay Electronica, UK DJ and producer DJ Insight has relesed his new album Dimension_2 today. Described by the musician as, “theme music for mind states,” the album features appearances from Bodega Bamz, Nickelus F, J.I.D. and others. Insite continues to explain, “I wanted to create some sounds relating to mental health and it just ended up being a soundtrack to the head of a kid with attention deficit.”

Dimension_2 is out now and you can listen to the full album now (buy).