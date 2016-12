Pro Era member Aaron Rose ((fka A La $ole) is the latest to make noise as he preps for his EP release entitled Elixir this Friday, via Coalmine Records (pre-order). Elixir is mostly produced by P.E.-frequent producer J57 and features the track “Break It Down” with Odd Future’s Domo Genesis. The EP also features the track we’ll be sharing today called “Parkside Ave.” Aaron does his squad proud with this release, sticking to Pro Era’s 90’s vibe, lacing bars after bars over J57’s psychodelic beat.