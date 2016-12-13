MED + Blu + Madlib drop ‘Get Money’; announce instrumental album for ‘Bad Neighbor’

Today, we have for you the latest video from MED, Blu and Madlib for the track “Get Money,” which also features Frank Nitt and is directed by Joseph Paul Alvarado. If you recall, the two Cali-based emcees Blu and MED linked up with Detroit producer Madlib last year for a collaborative album entitled Bad Neighbor. The album featured an all-star cast of highly-respected indie artists such as MF Doom, Anderson .Paak, Hodgy Beats, Aloe Blacc and many, many more.

It has been announced on March 24th of 2017, they will be releasing an instrumental version of Bad Neighbor which is chock full of Madlib production. As a bonus, the vinyl and digital release will include a digital download card with three bonus tracks. AND as another added bonus, pre-orderers will also get access to a never-heard-before track called “Turn It Up” which also features rapper Oh No (pre-order: vinyl digital ).

Lastly, for those in LA, MED’s label Bang Ya Head will be celebrating 11 years in existence this week in conjunction with the instrumental release. The event, taking place this Friday (Dec. 17th) will feature performances by MED & Blu, Oh No, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Dudley Perkins and plus others. There will also be a very special guest performance.