Every year, we — like many other music publishers – are guilty of producing a ‘best of’ article on the year’s best listens. But these lists do serve a great purpose for those who may have missed out on some solid projects of the past year. We do this for you. So here it is, a collection of top 10’s listed by each of our editors. We hope you enjoy it during your holiday season.

The picks include not only music but favorite moments as well.