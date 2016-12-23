Vancouver’s Mr. Stee Releases Full-Length Debut ‘Searching’

Mr. Stee (aka Stefan Raupach) is a Vancouver-based producer who incorporates live guitar into jazzy, meditative canvases. Coming on the heels of his 2015 EP All Nighter, Stee is back his debut full-length Searching, a 12-track album featuring himself on guitar and his brother Torsten Raupach on bass.

After spending a winter holed up in his room with Ableton, Stee began learning how to merge his influences – from jazz to funk to R&B – with his love of instrumental hip hop. The result is a meandering downtempo collection of tracks that gives equal credence to ’90s conscious rap and jazz guitar. His stated focus is creating moody pieces that can be appreciated in a variety of contexts, and on Searching, he largely succeeds.

The self-released Searching is available to stream/download on Bandcamp.