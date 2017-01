Need we say more? With four and a half months left, LA-based Goldenvoice has announced their annual lineup for the music festival in the States. With Radiohead, Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar headlining each night, they represent musicians that not only are one of the bests of the yesteryear but some of the best ever in music. A very impressive lineup indeed. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 11am PST. Get them while you can.