D.I.T.C. Releases Their Official Drum Kit

Attention hip hop producers: Legendary crew Diggin’ In The Crats (DITC) has released a drum kit for you to purchase. Lord Finesse, Showbiz, Diamond D and Buckwild has produced for some of the biggest names in rap, also contributing to classic DITC albums such as Stunts, Blunts & Hip Hop, Lifestylez ov da Poor & Dangerous and Goodfellas. Lots of blood, sweat and tears have been put into the samples you’ll find in this kit and it can be all yours. The Drum Kit features 25 sets of drums which includes 92 kicks, 72 snares and 32 hi-hats.

Purchase the Drum Kit here.