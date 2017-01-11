Sampha – (No One Knows Me) Like The Piano

Sampha today has released a new single taken from his upcoming debut album Process. The song, “(No One Knows Me) Like The Piano,” is a tribute to the piano that sat in Sampha’s childhood home, which also is where he wrote most of his music for Process.

After many collaborations and appearances with notable stars like FKA Twigs, SBTRKT, Jessie Ware, Drake, Kanye and Frank Ocean, Sampha is ready to branch out on his own. Process will be released February 3rd via Young Turks and you can catch him live this Friday on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.