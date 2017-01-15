Johnny Popcorn – Fall

A story of hard drug habits and relationships, you get high but eventually you fall. Today’s video for the song “Fall” by Johnny Popcorn is an ode to the kid of heartbreak only a true friendship can heal. “Fall” is the latest of singles released from the group’s album which came out towards the end of 2016. The music video is Joni Coral’s debut video as lead vocalist as she showcases her soulful vocals accompanied by the band’s versatile production and live instrumentation.

Johnny Popcorn’s Totem Pole is out and available now.