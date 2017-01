O.C. – Good Man (prod. by Soultronik)

Hip hop OG O.C. of DITC is prepping the release of Same Moon Same Sun on January 30th, which will be free for downloads. The album will feature production from Lord Finesse, Showbiz, Motif Alumni, Gwop Sullivan and others. Today, we have a track produced by Soultronik called “Good Man.”

Full Album Tracklisting & Credits:

1. Same Moon Same Sun Intro (Prod. by Motif Alumni)

2. Serious (Prod. by Gwop Sullivan)

3. Good Man (Prod. by Soultronik)

4. Waste Not Want (Prod. by Motif Alumni)

5. Sound Off (Prod. by Gwop Sullivan)

6. New Day (Prod. by Lord Finesse)

7. My City (Prod. by Motif Alumni)

8. Sam (Prod. by Motif Alumni)

9. In The Paint ft. Majestic Gage & David Bars (Prod. by Motif Alumni)

10. DNA (Prod. by Motif Alumni)

11. Soulsville (Prod. by Showbiz & Motif Alumni)

12. Real Life Part 1 & 2 (Prod. by Showbiz & Motif Alunni) (Part 2 Prod by Supaugly)

Executive Produced by Showbiz

Recorded at DITC Studios

Recorded & Mixed by Parks Music