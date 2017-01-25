Clutchy Hopkins & Fat Albert Einstein – ZERO G’S

On March 3rd, the collaborative album between Clutchy Hopkins and Fat Albert Einstein entitled high desert low tide will be released.

It’s been years since the mysterious CA desert dweller Clutchy Hopkins, has emerged to release new music and his collaboration with LA musician/producer/DJ Fat Albert Einstein takes listeners on a journey through psych folk caverns of cactus dust to bloodshot rust-covered marine layer funk.

Today, check out the first track from the upcoming album for the song “ZERO G’S.”