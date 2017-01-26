will sessions & amp fiddler
Audio 0

Will Sessions & Amp Fiddler – Lost Without You

January 26, 2017

Detroit funk band Will Sessions is preparing the release of their 7″ single for “Seven Mile” and “Lost Without You.” For the release, they are collaborating with Detroit legendary funk/soultress Amp Fiddler. This release will serve as a taste of what’s to come, with the two acts working on a full length album to be released later this year (pre-order).

Today, we have for you the first single “Lost Without You,” which is an uptempo modern boogie anthem and featuring background vocals from Dames Brown.

