O.C. Release ‘Same Moon Same Sun’ as a Free Download

DITC has always been known for their classic hip hop sound. Today, longtime member and veteran O.C. released his latest album as a freebie. Entitled Same Moon Same Sun, the project features production from Lord Finesse, Showbiz, Motif Alumni, Gwop Sullivan and amongst others.

You can get a taster above but why waste your time when you can go straight to the crew’s website and download the album for free? If you’re more of tangible, “I want it in my hands” type of person, CD/vinyl versions of the album is available for pre-order as well.

Same Moon Same Sun is first of a trio O.C. will be releasing this year. Stay tuned!

Full Album Tracklisting & Credits:

1. Same Moon Same Sun Intro (Prod. by Motif Alumni)

2. Serious (Prod. by Gwop Sullivan)

3. Good Man (Prod. by Soultronik)

4. Waste Not Want (Prod. by Motif Alumni)

5. Sound Off (Prod. by Gwop Sullivan)

6. New Day (Prod. by Lord Finesse)

7. My City (Prod. by Motif Alumni)

8. Sam (Prod. by Motif Alumni)

9. In The Paint ft. Majestic Gage & David Bars (Prod. by Motif Alumni)

10. DNA (Prod. by Motif Alumni)

11. Soulsville (Prod. by Showbiz & Motif Alumni)

12. Real Life Part 1 & 2 (Prod. by Showbiz & Motif Alunni) (Part 2 Prod by Supaugly)

Executive Produced by Showbiz

Recorded at DITC Studios

Recorded & Mixed by Parks Music