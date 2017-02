Detroit rapper Fatt Father released his Veterans Day album late last year which was entirely produced by D.R.U.G.S. BEATS. The album features Royce Da 5’9”, Fat Killahz, Ro Spit, Kuniva (D12) and others.

Today, check out the third music video from the album for the track “Why” featuring Chordz Cordero. The music video was directed by Terrell Culbert.