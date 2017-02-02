Dag Savage – What Makes a Mutha Fucka + Tour Announcement

After two mixtapes and a full length album, producer extraordinaire Exile and mic smith, Johaz drop a song from their upcoming 4th album Volition as DAG SAVAGE to kick off their European tour with fellow crew mate Blu.

This song, “What Makes a Mutha Fucka” shows what makes Johaz so damn fresh or rather what makes him a force to be reckoned with in hip hop. The track features menacing production from Exile and fellow Dirty Science crew mate Cashus King, who supports his crew with a hook and crazy acapella verse at the end. Stay tuned for whats to come from these cats, and be sure to catch them on the road if you are in Europe this February 2017.