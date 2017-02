Da Villins is an emcee duo that hails from Brownsville, Brooklyn, home to the late Sean Price, who actually signed these guys to his Ruck Down Records. Co-signed by one of the best, Da Villins is finally ready to make a mark in the hip hop world. Featuring Prodigy of Mobb Deep, we have for you today a J57 remix of their track “FOH.”

Artwork by Mark Beltran.