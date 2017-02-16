Parisian Producer Al’Tarba Announces La Nuit Se Léve LP, Shares “Starship Loopers”

After a decade of recording and performing in Europe, with five well-received full-lengths and two EPs to his name, Paris-based electro/hip hop artist Al’Tarba is getting set to make his introduction to American audiences with La Nuit Se Léve (The Night Rises). Al’Tarba’s production, which has drawn comparisons to DJ Shadow and RJD2, blends abrasive and melodic components on the new record into a hip hop reimagining of anti-hero noir. “When people listen to this record, I want them to see Travis Bickle prowling around Gotham City with four droogs in town,” Al’Tarba says of La Nuit Se Léve.

Today we have the premiere of “Starship Loopers”, an intricate, scratch-heavy collaboration with DJ Nix’on that samples M.O.P. and B-Real.

La Nuit Se Léve drops April 7th on Paris label I.O.T. Records.