Will Sessions – Cherry Juice feat. Allan Barnes of The Blackbyrds

After collaborating with many notable artists on their respective projects, such as Mayer Hawthorne, Elzhi, Black Milk, Slum Village, Will Sessions is ready to release their own project featuring all original material, entitled Deluxe. The album will be released through their own imprint Session Sounds on April 21st.

Guest appearances for the album include fellow Detroiters Allan Barnes (The Blackbyrds), Amp Fiddler, Florida’s ‘King of Funk’ Rickey Calloway and Funk Night Records’ own Coko. Peep the funky track above called “Cherry Juice” which features Allan Barnes.

Pre-order Will Sessions’ Deluxe now: CD | Vinyl