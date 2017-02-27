Clutchy Hopkins & Fat Albert Einstein – High Desert Low Tide

This Friday, Clutchy Hopkins and Fat Albert Einstein will present their brand new album High Desert Low Tide (pre-order). It’s been years since Clutchy Hopkins released new music and he has re-emerged pairing up with LA musician Fat Albert Einstein. The collaborative project fuses elements of soul, jazz, hip hop and rock which pay homage to the past, present and future. They describe the album as “visionary folk-funk,” which navigates the listeners journey through psycho-folk caverns of cactus dust to bloodshot rust-covered marine layer funk.

Check out the track “NIGHTSHADE” which is a slow burner with a haunting string section leading the composition.