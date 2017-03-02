B. Bravo – Freak It feat. Trailer Limon

Bay Area bred B. Bravo, is proud to announce his new album Paradise which will be released on April 7th via Bastard Jazz.

Currently residing in Los Angeles, Paradise is packed full of late night synth grooves, modern funk and boogie inspired heat featuring a cull cast of supporting vocalists. The new album was written and produced during a major transitory period in B. Bravo’s life. The songs drew inspiration from the last few years of his life, leaving his home in San Francisco for LA, touring Southeast Asia where he met his wife and spending time in Bali and enjoying the jungle and the beach while enjoying his time witg his wife, who gave birth to their daughter.

B. Bravo states that, “everyone wants their own version of paradise in one way or another…these are songs about passion and love and fun and frustration and patience in the crazy journey of life.”

Today check out the first single from the upcoming album for the track “Freak It” featuring vocalist Trailer Limon (The Pendletons).

Stay tuned for more info and music from B. Bravo’s upcoming Paradise album.