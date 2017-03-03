Clutchy Hopkins & Fat Albert Einstein – JUJU BEANS

Clutchy Hopkins and Fat Albert Einstein has released their collaborative album high desert low tide via Aural Tradition.

high desert low tide is Clutchy Hopkins’s first release since 2010. The mysterious desert dweller combined forces with Los Angeles musician/producer Fat Albert Einstein to create a psychedelic mix of acoustic and electronic instrumentation that spans genres of soul, hip-hop, folk and rock.

In celebration of the album release, check out the official music video for the song “JUJU BEANS” which was directed by Gustavo Amaral.