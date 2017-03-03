D.Catalano’s EP titled “Everyone Else that Isn’t You” via FiveSe7en Music

J57 met fellow Long Island native, D.Catalano years ago at Fat Beats. Catalano was a very loyal customer and would come in once a week and buy a ton of new music. Over time he and J57 developed a friendship and they kept in touch over the years, well after Fat Beats closed in 2010. Fast forward a five years and J57 comes to find out that Catalano makes interesting instrumental music and it’s really, really good. Over the past two years, Catalano sent J57 almost everything he was making till the point where J57 offered to release his next project via his FiveSe7en Music imprint.

D.Catalano is influenced by DJ Shadow and John Carpenter – and is a cross between them both sonically, with his own unique twist. This is the lead single from his new EP.