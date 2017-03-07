Moniquea – Already Done That (Prod by XL Middleton)

Funkstress Moniquea will release her new album Blackwavefunk on June 2nd via MoFunk records. The album’s production was mostly handled by XL Middleton with additional production and features from Brian Ellis, Eddy Funkster and Turquoise Summers. Since Moniquea’s last album Yes No Maybe, her new album continues to explore and expand upon the boogie/modern Soul sound while drawing inspiration from new wave and synthpop of the 80s.

Today check the song “Already Done That” which is featured on a limited edition 7” single and was produced by XL Middleton. The song is not on the upcoming Blackwavefunk album.

The 7” single for “Already Done That” is available now via MoFunk’s Bandcamp page.

Both Moniquea and XL Middleton shared some thoughts on “Already Done That.” Stay tuned for more info and music from the upcoming album.

From Moniquea:

“‘Already Done That’ was written with my mother in mind. It’s about the things she used to tell me while I was growing up as a young lady… The things I learned from what she told me; and, what I eventually experienced on my own- relative to friendships and relationships. So, the lyrics speak to that. Coincidentally, my mom and I experienced many of the same scenarios at different, and at the same time in our lives. We’re both dedicated to passing this message along, whenever necessary. Respectfully.”

From XL Middleton:

“Before finishing the Blackwavefunk album, we started on a Moniquea project that was more oriented towards the classic g-funk sound. This was from those sessions. I love the way it came out because it has a certain bounce to it, something that actually feels like hip hop more than anything else, but it’s not. If anything it’s modern funk that’s closely informed by 90’s hip hop.”