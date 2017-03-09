Will Sessions – Knowledge of 12th feat. Elzhi

Detroit soul/funk outfit Will Sessions reunites with Elzhi for their brand new song “Knowledge of 12th.” The band collaborated with Elzhi for his ode to Nas’s Illmatic album for their project entitled Elmatic and “Knowledge of 12th” serves as their reunion which will be released tomorrow on a limited edition 7”. The B-side of the 7” features the instrumental edit.

Will Sessions will also be releasing their full length album Deluxe (pre-order) on April 21st which features Allan Barnes of the legendary group The Blackbyrds Amp Fiddler, Rickey Calloway and others.