Last year, Gueringer The 13th release his album Clifford which offered insight to the rapper’s life from his early years to his current adult life. The album features production from Soulection producer Sango and also features a song featuring Dej Loaf.

Today check out a brand new remix for the song “Pro$” which was originally included on the Clifford album. The remix features Kash Doll and Payroll Giovanni and was produced by Raw MC Lex. The song is available for purchase via iTunes.