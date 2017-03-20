B. Bravo – Can’t Keep My Hands Off You feat. Reva DeVito

On April 7th, B. Bravo will release his album Paradise via NYC imprint Bastard Jazz (pre-order). The album is a future funk and R&B odyssey, connecting cosmic G-funk, R&B and dance music which has caught the attention of tastemakers worldwide. The album features a cast of supporting vocalist to support B. Bravo’s late night synth grooves and the album was inspired by the last few years of his life – moving from SF to LA, touring Southeast Asia where he met his wife, having a baby, and reflecting on all of the good and bad in between.

Today check out the brand new single for the song “Can’t Keep My Hands Off You” which features singer Reva DeVito.