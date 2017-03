Chicago’s own Marquis Hill presents a new video for the song “Fantasy” which features Harold Green III and is a cover version of Tiffany Gouche’s original.

During a quick visit to his Chicago home, Marquis got together with a group of musicians for an impromptu jam which features Joel Ross on vibraphone, Junius Paul on bass, Makaya McCraven on drums and Harold Green III performing spoken word. The ensemble re-imagines Tiffany Gouche’s compelling original into a soul/jazz lullaby.