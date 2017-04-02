B. Bravo – Summer Love (Ride The Wave)

B. Bravo will release his album Paradise next Friday, April 7th via Bastard Jazz Recordings (pre-order). The RBMA alumni and Bay Area bred producer now lives in Los Angeles, who’s album is heavily inspired by the last few years of his life – moving to Los Angeles, touring South East Asia where he met his wife, having a child, etc. His production credits include work with Blue Note, HW&W Records, Salva’s Frite Night label, Gilles Peterson’s Brownswood Recordings, Earnest Endeavors and more.

The album is packed full of late night synth grooves, modern funk and boogie alongside a cast of supporting vocalists.

Today check out the last single prior to album release for the song “Summer Love (Ride the Wave).”