Premiere: Brian Ellis – Nice Surprise

So-Cal representative Brian Ellis is preparing to release his album Mirror/Mirror on May 19th via Chat Chat Records (pre-order). The multi-instrumentalist is one of California’s best kept secrets who has collaborated with legends Egyptian Lover, Howard Johnson and modern funk contemporaries like Zackey Force Funk and XL Middleton. The album showcases Brian Ellis deep skill set, who handles all instruments, vocals, mixing and production for the upcoming album, which draws inspiration from classic 70s west coast AOR, early 80s funk and obscure French library music. The album is sure to be a classic in the years to come while providing a current soundtrack for the spring season, leading up to Summer.

Today, check out the first music video and single for the song “Nice Surprise” which was directed by Shevan Bastian. The comical visuals features questionable outfits, 80s style b-movie filters, and poor acting. Not sure if we should take the visuals seriously or not but the song jams.