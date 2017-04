West Coast producer Rath Khy presents a new track of haunting proportion supplemented with equally haunting visuals. The video for “Summer Kisses Winter Tears” displays remnants of a throwback silent film, adding cinematic depth to already slick drum beats laced with ominous vocals.

If you’re unfamiliar with Rath Khy, his resume includes work with Smif-n-Wessun, Blame One, La Coka Nostra amongst others. Look him up.