Ras Kass, El Gant and J57 are Jamo Gang, and they just dropped their latest single, “Straight, No Chase.” Ras and Gant mean-mugging bars work just right with J57’s throwback production, and the song ends with a change-of-pace feature from NYC-based rapper Mean Joe Scheme.

Stay tuned as the magicians continue to drop gems as they get ready to release their self-titled album Jamo Gang this summer.