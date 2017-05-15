Ezinma – Give It Up (prod. by Velocity Music Inc)

You haven’t heard violin over beats like this before!

Ezinma (FiveSe7en Music) has connected with Velocity Music on a brand new tracked called “Give It Up.”

“I come from the world of classical music. Mixing classical violin in pop and hip-hop spaces forced me to break many of the rules I learned in my classical training. While it has been challenging at times to embrace this new artistic identity, this fusion of the orchestral and hip-hop world has created a new genre for me: Trap Strings.”

