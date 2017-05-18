Premiere: Jesus On The Mainline – The Morning Bell (Full Album Stream)

In a real-life case of opposites do attract, Tim Emmerick and Andrew Neesley met through a chance encounter in New York, forming a strong musical connection which we now know as Jesus On The Mainline.

Neesley has a Master in Jazz Composition and his resume includes working with acts such as Bobby Sanabria Big Band and Kenya Revisisted LIVE!! Emmerick also has a Masters, his in Songwriting and has worked with artists who landed placements with companies such as Microsoft and Converse.

Through their songwriting, they have expanded to a fifteen-piece band of hungry NYers. As their press release states, the “inclusion and collaboration make the band more than hired guns – the lush sounds on The Morning Bell are the result of a tight connection between members of a large ensemble – bringing Neesley’s experience to the center. Yet above everything in the room are the SONGS, and this deference on the part of each member creates a tight focus throughout the album.”

Their debut album The Morning Bell comes out tomorrow, May 19th (pre-order) but we’re lucky enough to premiere this amazing project. Take a listen to the album and if you like what you hear, make sure to spread the word.