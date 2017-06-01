DJ Premier’s The Badder Band Embarks on Tour

Legendary DJ/producer DJ Premier is taking his talents to a whole new level. A couple of years ago, Premo formed a 5-piece band named BADDER Band to complement to work he was putting together. They dropped “Bpatter” and toured Japan. Now they are back in action, announcing a 16-city World tour which kicked off yesterday.

The band consists of bassist Brady Watt, drum player Lenny “The Ox” Reece, horn and keys player Takua Kuroda, trombonist Mark Williams and of course, DJ Premier. In their press release, he shares, “My addiction is turntables, drum machines, guitars, amps, and a lot of speakers. I have fun doing a whole bunch of different styles with the band, because they fall into place so well, with everything that we’ve brought into the picture, no matter what it is.”

The full dates are below and for our LA folks, make sure to check them out at El Rey Theatre on Saturday, June 10th. Show starts at 9pm and Meet & Greet upgrades are available.

May.31 – Wed – Victoria, BC- Distrik Nightclub

June.1 – Thur – Vancouver, BC- Venue

June.2 – Fri – Seattle, WA- Nuemos

June.3 – Sat – Portland, OR- Star Theater

June.7 – Wed- Sacramento, CA- Harlow’s

June.8 – Thur – San Francisco, CA- The Regency Ballroom

June.9 – Fri – Solana Beach, CA- Belly Up

June.10 – Sat – Los Angeles, CA- El Rey Theater

June.11 – Sun – Costa Mesa, CA- Constellation Room

June.14 – Wed – Denver, CO- Bluebird

June.15 – Thur – Kansas City, MO- Riot Room

June.16 -Fri – St. Louis, MO- Ready Room

June.17- Sat- Chicago, IL- Concord

June.18- Sun- Detroit, MI- Magic Stick

June.21- Wed- Montreal, Quebec- Astral

June.22- Thur- Boston, MA- Brighton Music Hall

June.23- Fri- Philadelphia, PA- Coda