I’ve been looking to relocate to the UWS of NYC. Now I know what’ll be my anthem when I do. Bahamian-born and Manhattan-raised Katiah has dropped his latest single off forthcoming mixtape. The mixtape titled The NexKatape will be out in the fall and features production from the artist himself as well as J57. Today, we have for you the second single “Mahway” which we’re lucky to premiere here on URB.