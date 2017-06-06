Sidewalk Chalk – An Orchid is Born (Full Stream)

Last week marked the release of Sidewalk Chalk’s fourth full length album An Orchid is Born which was released via Ropeadope Records.

The album was produced by Grammy Award Winner Robert “Sput” Searight and the album is split into three movements – The Hope, The Loss and The Birth. For them, this album is their most important album to date which was heavily inspired by recent current events. Musically speaking, the album has elements of hip hop, soul, funk and jazz and was recorded in Nebraska after a successful Kickstarter campaign allowed them to leave the distractions of Chicago to isolate themselves and focus on the album process.

In celebration of the release, check out the full album stream and you can purchase the album now.

Finally, the band embarked on their nationwide tour. You can check out the tour flyer with all dates.

