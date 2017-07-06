DJ Shadow – The Mountain Has Fallen EP

Surprise! DJ Shadow has dropped an EP out of nowhere titled The Mountain Has Fallen, via Mass Appeal. With the release of this project, the esteemed producer embarks on a worldwide tour which kicked off today in Quebec. See below for all the tour dates and check out the stream as well.
Jul 6 – Festival d’ete de Quebec – Quebec, Canada
Jul 7 – Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, Ontario
Jul 8 – Park West – Chicago, IL
Jul 10 – Madrid Theatre – Kansas City, MO
Jul 11 – Ogden Theatre – Denver, CO
Jul 12 – The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT
Jul 14 – Neptune Theatre – Seattle, WA
Jul 15 – Roseland Theater – Portland, OR
Jul 16 – The UC Theatre – Berkeley, CA
Jul 18 – House of Blues Anaheim – Anaheim, CA
Jul 19 – Rialto Theatre – Tucson, AZ
Jul 21 – Emo’s – Austin, TX
Jul 22 – House of Blues Dallas – Dallas, TX
Jul 23 – House of Blues Houston – Houston, TX
Jul 24 – New Daisy Theatre – Memphis, TN
Jul 25 – Mercury Ballroom – Louisville, KY
Jul 27 – House of Blues Boston – Boston, MA
Jul 28 – Randall’s Island Park / Panorama Festival – New York, NY
Jul 30 – Jefferson Theater – Charlottesville, VA
Jul 31 – Orange Peel – Asheville, NC
Aug 1 – Center Stage – Atlanta, GA
Aug 2 – The Mill & Mine – Knoxville, TN
Aug 4 – Marathon Music Works – Nashville, TN
Aug 11 – Sziget Music Festival – Budapest, Hungary
Aug 13 – Fistral Beach and Watergate Bay – Newquay, UK
Aug 15 – Concorde 2 – Brighton, UK
Aug 16 – Concorde 2 – Brighton, UK
Aug 18 – Le Fort de Saint Pere – St Pere, France
Sep 6 – Fort Punta Christo – Pula, Croatia
Sep 9 – Bestival – Lulworth, United Kingdom
Sep 14 – Rockefeller Music Hall – Oslo, Norway
Sep 17 – Festsaal Kreuzberg – Berlin, Germany
Sep 18 – Technikum – Munich, Germany
Sep 20 – Roxy – Prague, Czech Republic
Sep 21 – W.U.K. – Vienna, Austria
Sep 22 – Alte Feuerwache – Mannheim, Germany
Sep 25 – De Roma – Antwerp, Netherlands
Sep 26 – Paradiso – Amsterdam, Netherlands
Sep 28 – O2 Academy – Oxford, UK
Sep 30 – O2 Institute – Birmingham, UK
Oct 1 – O2 Academy Leeds – Leeds, UK
Oct 3 – O2 ABC – Glasgow, United Kingdom
Oct 5 – Albert Hall – Manchester, United Kingdom
Oct 6 – O2 Academy Bristol – Bristol, United Kingdom
Oct 7 – Roundhouse – London, United Kingdom