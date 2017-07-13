Premiere: Jon Glass – Lost in the World feat. Reks, Justin Clancy, Seti & Lomel

Paying his dues is resulting in divideds. Tours, interviews, collaborations have all collectively led Jon Glass to this moment, preparing the release of his debut compilation project. He’s been releasing a new track weekly and he’s already up to #5. In a collaborative effort between Glasshouse Productions, Soulspazm and FiveSe7en Music, here is “Lost in the World,” featuring Reks, Justin Clancy, Seti, T. Rads and Lomel. These New England representatives give insight into their daily trials and tribulations while trying to navigate through the madness of the world. Lomel kisses the track with soothing adlibs while the bassline, played by Teeba keeps the groove going throughout the song. So roll down your windows and lose yourself in the music of Jon Glass.