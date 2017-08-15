Premiere: Indian Agent – Life Keeps Spinning

Unlikely heritages come together to form Indian Agent, a collaboration between sidereal visual artists and musicians Yéil Ya-Tseen (Nicholas Galanin), OCnotes (Otis Calvin III), and Zak Dylan Wass. Indian Agents were people hired by the colonial U.S. government to enforce oppression of indigenous people throughout Turtle Island. The name stands for pain and suffering that was endured but the collective have adopted the title, to reverse the memories. In sharing the stories and song, these Agents share peace, light and vision with the world.

Their album Meditations in the Key of Red will be released on October 13th via HomeSkillet Records (pre-order).

**Press Photo by Carlos Cruz, edited by I Want You Studio**