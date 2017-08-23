Koncept – Overboard

This music video was shot in Thailand on a boat between Pattaya and Kho Samed. And if you’re unfamiliar, Koncept traveled to South Korea last year for a few shows sponsored by Jameson and it has turned into a multi-album deal with Sony Music Asia. Since, he’s released the album 14 Hours Ahead and here is one of the videos off the project.

Koncept explains, the song is titled “Overboard” which means a few different things. One being an overreaction. It is wise to think before making an action, or even speaking.

Sometimes without sitting back and evaluating a situation, people can react to something in the wrong way. Our emotions are strong and can sometimes get the best of us making us act without taking a chance to breathe and think. Therefore, going “overboard.”

Another being where something or someone has just gone too far, and quite frankly, they need to be thrown “overboard”. It’s deciding that the relationship is no longer going to work out.