Video 0

Katiah – How We Do (diddles) dir. by Jawney Qvest

By · On October 13, 2017

Happy to premiere the latest video by NY-bred emcee Katiah. Shot in film noir fashion and directed by Jawney Qvest, Katiah channels his New Yorker mentality and explains “I want everyone to see how we do in NYC.”

