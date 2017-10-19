Premiere: BOY DUDE – Rainbow Waterfall

Multi-instrumentalist and producer, Jordan Chini aka BOY DUDE will release his album Cassette For You on Nov. 3rd via Hobo Camp Records. The entire album was written, performed and produced by Jordan which was initially inspired by his father’s record collection, who was also a songwriter for Motown Records. Armed with an array of instruments, vintage synthesizers, and drum machines, the album showcases Jordan’s ability to create a lo-fi album that is completely modern while fitting perfectly in the modern musical spectrum. The album mixes beats with hints of psychedelia that evokes a wide range of emotions, while leaving listeners in a dream-like state.

Today, we’re proud to premier the official music video for the song “Rainbow Waterfall.” The video was directed by Jerry Scott Lopez, who perfectly matches the dream-like psychedelia of the song to take fans on a trip throughout BOY DUDE’s world that he’s created through his music.

BOY DUDE’s Cassette For You album is available for pre-orders now via Bandcamp.