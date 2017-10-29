MALCA – Casablanca Jungle

On Nov 17th, Moroccan born MALCA will release his new EP entitled Casablanca Jungle.

Residing in Paris for the last eight years, the young singer has been making noise throughout his homeland and in France with his unique style of pop/R&B mixed with Moroccan rhythms. The marriage between traditional and futurism is effectively translated in his music video for the title track “Casablanca Jungle” which was directed by Kevin Elamrani-Lince. Shot in MALCA’s hometown of Casablanca, the video represents the celebration of life, honoring traditions without inhibiting forward progress, and shows the potential of a new generation of Moroccans living in Casablanca.